ST. PETERSBURG, February 6. /TASS/. Nine people died in a clash of a truck and a minivan in the Leningrad Region, northwest Russia, a spokesman for the local prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

"All victims are the passengers and driver of the Ford Tourneo LAV," the spokesman said, adding that the driver of the Iveco truck was slightly injured in the crash.

A criminal probe was launched into the accident.