A woman wearing lights sits on a bench as she takes part in the Perola da Guanabara street party at Paqueta island in Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro © AP Photo/Leo Correa

A dog wears a Wonder Woman costume during the dog carnival parade on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro © AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

Revelers perform on stilts during the "Escravos da Maua" block party in Rio de Janeiro © AP Photo/Leo Correa

"Escravos da Maua" block party, as part of pre-Carnival celebrations in Rio de Janeiro © AP Photo/Leo Correa

Woman in costume strikes a pose during the Bicho Maluco Beleza carnival parade in Sao Paulo © AP Photo/Andre Penner

Dog is decked out in costume for the Blocao dog carnival parade along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro © AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

Revelers perform on stilts during the "Escravos da Maua" block party in Rio de Janeiro © AP Photo/Leo Correa

The queen of the Blocao troupe carries a dog during the Carnapet Parade, at the Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro © EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

People cool off in water during the "Escravos da Maua" block party, as part of pre-Carnival celebrations in Rio de Janeiro © AP Photo/Leo Correa

Merrymakers in Brazil take to the streets in hundreds of open-air parties ahead of Rio's Carnival © AP Photo/Leo Correa

