Arctic motor rally participants safely arrive in Siberia’s Novy Urengoy

Society & Culture
February 06, 4:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The travelers had earlier reached the world’s northernmost continental community - the village of Dikson

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Members of the RGO Expo expedition center, who had come from the town of Dudinka to the village of Tukhard in the Krasnoyarsk Region aboard the Taimyr nuclear icebreaker, have safely arrived in Novy Urengoy (the Yamalo-Nenets Region) by motor rally cars, expedition leader Bogdan Bulychev told TASS.

"We have arrived in Novy Urengoy. The icebreaker brought us to the port of Dudinka and from there we went by cars: 240 km through tundra - where there was a trace left by a Kamaz - and then we entered an ordinary winter road and we are in Novy Urengoy already. We have covered the most difficult route," Bulychev said.

The travelers had earlier reached the world’s northernmost continental community - the village of Dikson - by off-road vehicles, stayed at the Sopkarga polar weather station and then went to Dudinka with their cars aboard the icebreaker.

Bulychev admitted that the expedition members were eager to get on board the nuclear icebreaker. "Staying on board the Taymyr is awesome experience. We did our best to leave on board the icebreaker," he noted.

The expedition participants have set a Guinness World Record having reached Dikson by two Toyota Hilux cars and covered about 650 km. They made a return trip then. The motor rally was supported by the Russian Geographical Society.

