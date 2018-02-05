Some 800,000 cubic meters of snow removed from Moscow streets in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities say they are coping with the effects of the heaviest snowfall of the century hitting the metropolis over the weekend.

"Moscow is coping properly: all roads are open, huge amounts of hardware are out. More snow has been removed during the day than the day before - more than 800,000 cubic meters," Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov told reporters on Monday.

He said about 70,000 people assisted by about 15,000 pieces of hardware work to clear the Moscow streets of snow on Monday.

"As of 18:00 Moscow time, about 750 units of hardware were mobilized, and about 3,000 people are working now. Manpower and hardware are concentrated practically on all streets. The task is to clear the city center of snow. The city has coped with the task," the official said.

Earlier, he said that more than 60,000 workers of communal services and more than 15,000 pieces of different hardware were engaged in snow clearing job. According to the Moscow Mayor’s Office, another six to eight centimeters of snow may fall in the next few days.

The recent blizzard caused power outages in 18 municipalities in the Moscow Region. In the capital, a tree that came crashing down and collapsing power lines killed one and injured five people.

The deputy mayor said Moscow has seen no breakdowns of power transmission lines amid the snowfall. He also said that fewer cars are on Moscow roads on Monday.

"The temperature is falling, we are expecting 19 degrees below zero. There has been no disruption to heating, water supply and other systems. Our services are ready to render necessary assistance," Biryukov said.

He said more than 2,000 fallen trees have been removed. Biryukov cautioned people against walking in parks for the time being, as well as warned the drivers against parking their cars under the trees.