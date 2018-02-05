Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Some 800,000 cubic meters of snow removed from Moscow streets in past 24 hours

Society & Culture
February 05, 23:27 UTC+3

About 70,000 people assisted by about 15,000 pieces of hardware work to clear the Moscow streets of snow on Monday

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities say they are coping with the effects of the heaviest snowfall of the century hitting the metropolis over the weekend.

"Moscow is coping properly: all roads are open, huge amounts of hardware are out. More snow has been removed during the day than the day before - more than 800,000 cubic meters," Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov told reporters on Monday.

He said about 70,000 people assisted by about 15,000 pieces of hardware work to clear the Moscow streets of snow on Monday.

"As of 18:00 Moscow time, about 750 units of hardware were mobilized, and about 3,000 people are working now. Manpower and hardware are concentrated practically on all streets. The task is to clear the city center of snow. The city has coped with the task," the official said.

Earlier, he said that more than 60,000 workers of communal services and more than 15,000 pieces of different hardware were engaged in snow clearing job. According to the Moscow Mayor’s Office, another six to eight centimeters of snow may fall in the next few days.

The recent blizzard caused power outages in 18 municipalities in the Moscow Region. In the capital, a tree that came crashing down and collapsing power lines killed one and injured five people.

The deputy mayor said Moscow has seen no breakdowns of power transmission lines amid the snowfall. He also said that fewer cars are on Moscow roads on Monday.

"The temperature is falling, we are expecting 19 degrees below zero. There has been no disruption to heating, water supply and other systems. Our services are ready to render necessary assistance," Biryukov said.

He said more than 2,000 fallen trees have been removed. Biryukov cautioned people against walking in parks for the time being, as well as warned the drivers against parking their cars under the trees.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm
15
This week in photos: Sochi’s Syria caucus, Putin’s quality control, Trump’s annual message
13
Rare glimpse of historic 'super blue blood moon' amazes global stargazers
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Feat of jet pilot killed in Syria will go down in Russian army's history, says top brass
2
US representatives to join OSCE observers during Russian presidential election
3
Russia to unveil bird-like reconnaissance drone
4
Russian radio-electronic company working on artificial brain components for drones
5
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs
6
Russia’s upgraded MiG-29 fighter jets to test new aircraft armament in Syria
7
Russian machine builder vows to fulfill deliveries of Terminator AFVs by early 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама