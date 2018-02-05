Russian official points to fewer deaths from emergencies and fires

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry personnel dealt with the aftermath of 257 emergency situations in the country in 2017, saving more than 224,000 people, First Deputy Emergencies Minister Vladimir Stepanov said on Monday, addressing the ministry’s training meeting.

"We achieved good results in 2017. More than 224,000 people were saved from fires, various accidents and disasters," he said. "Two-hundred and fifty-seven emergencies were taken care of, and more than 132,000 fires were extinguished," Stepanov added.

According to the deputy minister, the number of emergencies declined 14% in 2017, while the number of fires caused by people decreased 5.2%. "Deaths due to emergencies also declined. As far as fires are concerned, this is the key figure for the ministry," Stepanov noted.

He also pointed out that the number of emergencies in bodies of water in 2017 had been 17.6% less than in 2016.

In 2017, rescue workers were called to major traffic accidents 112,000 times, saving more than 48,000 people. "Our demining units defused over 47,000 explosive devices, including 1,300 aerial bombs," Stepanov said, adding that paramilitary mountain rescue units had handled 34 accidents and saved more than 2,000 people.