Moscow airports ground over 100 flights

Society & Culture
February 05, 10:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Heavy snow has hit the Moscow region

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. More than 100 flights have been delayed at Moscow airports on Monday due to weather conditions, the Yandex.Schedule website reports.

Read also

Heavy snowfall delays and strands dozens of flights at Moscow airports

As of 09:25 Moscow time (06:25 GMT), 57 flights have been delayed at Sheremetyevo airport. Domodedovo airport has delayed 40 flights and cancelled 6 others. At Vnukovo airport, four flights have been cancelled and another five delayed.

According to Flightradar24.com, the average delay time for outbound flights at Sheremetyevo is 46 minutes, while inbound flights are facing delays of 38 minutes on average. At Domodedovo, outbound flights are being delayed for 38 minutes and inbound flights for five minutes. As for Vnukovo, outbound flights are being delayed for an average of 28 minutes minutes, while inbound flights are facing delays of six minutes.

In the past few days, the Moscow region has been hit by the heaviest snowfall on record. As of 21:00 on Sunday, a total of 38 centimeters of snow fell in Moscow.

According to meteorologists, the snowfall will continue on Monday, wind gusts of up to ten meters per second are expected.

In other media
