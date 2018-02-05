Russia's consumer rights watchdog reports outbreak of dangerous virus in central India

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia's federal service on protection of consumer rights, Rospotrebnadzor, has issued a warning to tourists on the outbreak of a dangerous viral infection in central India. The infection is known as the Kyasanur Forest disease [KFD].

A report Rospotrebnadzor published at its homepage on Monday said the infection had been registered as of the beginning of January in three villages of Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra state.

"Between January 2016 and January 2018, laboratory tests confirmed 332 cases of the disease in the district, and 19 cases of that number were lethal," the report said. "The [Indian] authorities did not specify the incidence of the KFD in January 2018."

Since the KFD is tick-borne, antimite treatment of the terrain in the three villages has begun along with vaccination of people.

"Rosportebnadzor is asking the public to take account of the information while planning trips to India," the report said.

The Kyasanur Forest disease it is an acute focal infection that is accompanied by marked toxicosis and often by fever. It can be also contracted through the consumption of unpasteurized milk from infected animals, for instance, goats.

Apart from high fever, the symptoms include frontal headaches, then haemorrhagic manifestations like bleeding from the nasal cavity and throat. These are sometimes complicated by vomiting, tremors, and mental disturbances.