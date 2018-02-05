Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's consumer rights watchdog reports outbreak of dangerous virus in central India

Society & Culture
February 05, 5:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The infection is known as the Kyasanur Forest disease

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia's federal service on protection of consumer rights, Rospotrebnadzor, has issued a warning to tourists on the outbreak of a dangerous viral infection in central India. The infection is known as the Kyasanur Forest disease [KFD].

A report Rospotrebnadzor published at its homepage on Monday said the infection had been registered as of the beginning of January in three villages of Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra state.

"Between January 2016 and January 2018, laboratory tests confirmed 332 cases of the disease in the district, and 19 cases of that number were lethal," the report said. "The [Indian] authorities did not specify the incidence of the KFD in January 2018."

Since the KFD is tick-borne, antimite treatment of the terrain in the three villages has begun along with vaccination of people.

"Rosportebnadzor is asking the public to take account of the information while planning trips to India," the report said.

The Kyasanur Forest disease it is an acute focal infection that is accompanied by marked toxicosis and often by fever. It can be also contracted through the consumption of unpasteurized milk from infected animals, for instance, goats.

Apart from high fever, the symptoms include frontal headaches, then haemorrhagic manifestations like bleeding from the nasal cavity and throat. These are sometimes complicated by vomiting, tremors, and mental disturbances.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm
15
This week in photos: Sochi’s Syria caucus, Putin’s quality control, Trump’s annual message
13
Rare glimpse of historic 'super blue blood moon' amazes global stargazers
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin alarmed that terrorists in Syria possess anti-aircraft MANPADS
2
Blizzard of the century blankets Moscow, 1.2 mln cubic meters removed
3
Press review: Russia, US to concur on New START and terrorists down Russian jet over Syria
4
Kremlin: Guarantees for businessmen willing to return to Russia can be granted only by law
5
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm
6
List of entrepreneurs, who want to return to Russia, handed to Putin
7
CAS ruling should clear Russian Olympians of all suspicions, Kremlin says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама