About 3,000 households in Moscow region stay without electricity because of snowstorm

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. About 3,000 households in the Moscow region are still cut off electricity supply because of heavy snowfall, the press service of Mosoblenergo, a regional electricity provider, said on Sunday.

According to Mosoblenergo, about 40 electrical substations in small rural settlements in 14 municipalies have gone out of operation. Repair works will continue through the night.

Moscow has been battered by heavy snow since Saturday. By Sunday morning, snow depth reached 43 centimeters. A storm warning has been issued for February 4 and 5, with more snow and dropping air temperatures.

According to earlier reports, one person was killed by a falling tree in Moscow. Five more were hurt.