Over 520,000 people attend Russia in My Heart events nationwide

Society & Culture
February 03, 19:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Patriotic rallies and concerts were held in 129 Russian cities and towns

© Sergei Fadiechev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Interior Ministry has ensured law and order during the patriotic event called Russia in My Heart held nationwide and attended by more than 520,000 people, ministry’s Spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Saturday.

"More than 520,000 people have taken part in today’s event Russia in My Heart held in 129 Russian cities and towns," she said. "Police and National Guard were providing security and ensuring law and order."

On Saturday, patriotic rallies and concerts were held throughout the country to show national unity and to pay tribute to the heroes who fought during World War II. In some regions, the participants expressed support to the Russian athletes, who will compete at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. The events were initiated by the Russian Public Chamber.

