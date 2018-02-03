Russian Politics & Diplomacy
More than 60,000 come to concert Russia in My Heart in central Moscow

Society & Culture
February 03, 14:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The police, Russian Guard and volunteers oversee order at the concert

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. More than 60,000 people came to Russia in My Heart concert in central Moscow, near Red Square, the Interior Ministry’s spokesperson Irina Volk told TASS on Saturday.

The police, Russian Guard and volunteers oversee order at the concert, she added.

Patriotic rallies and concerts continue on Saturday throughout the country to demonstrate the national unity and to remember heroes, who died in World War II. In some regions, the participants express support to Russian athletes, who will participate in the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. The events were initiated by the Russian Public Chamber.

