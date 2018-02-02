Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Plunge of passion: Love-struck Muscovite rescued after jumping off bridge

Society & Culture
February 02, 15:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A young man has been pulled out of the river and taken to a hospital

© Ilya Pitalev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Rescue workers saved a young man who had jumped off the Krymsky Bridge into the Moscow River because he had a crush on a girl, an emergency source told TASS.

"A young man has been pulled out of the river and taken to a hospital," the source said, adding that the incident had occurred because of the young man’s quarrel with a girl whom he had a crush on.

The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow branch confirmed the incident. "After receiving a call, rescue workers pulled a man out of the water and turned him over to doctors for a medical exam," the press service said.

