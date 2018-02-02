This week in photos: Sochi’s Syria caucus, Putin’s quality control, Trump’s annual message

This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour

Tomas Kleiner from the Art Academy in Duesseldorf does daily chores in a diving container in Duesseldorf, Germany, January 31. The artwork is called 'Underwater Life Design' © EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

A visitor takes a look a Christmas decoration at the "Christmas World" fair taking place until Monday in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 28 © AP Photo/Michael Probst

A tourist kicks up her heels as she and a friend wait for the driver of a hot pink private taxi, a classic American Chevrolet convertible, before they take a driving tour of Havana, Cuba, January 31 © AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev is seen during the final part of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the main media center of the Olympic Park in Sochi, Russia, January 30 © Mikhail Tereschenko/TASS Host Photo Agency

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki shows the lipstick mark on her Australian Open trophy in Melbourne, Australia, January 28. Wozniacki defeated Romania's Simona Halep in final match © AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

A woman goes up a stairway among trees covered by a thick layer of snow after a long snowfall in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow, Russia, January 31 © EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The banks of river Seine flooded in Paris, France, January 29 © AP Photo/Michel Euler

The launch of a Soyuz 2.1a rocket booster with a Frigate upper stage block from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia, February 1 © Donat Sorokin/TASS

Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform "Tiny Dancer" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, January 28 © Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

US President Donald Trump soaks up a round of applause as he delivers his first State of the Union address in the chamber of the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC, US, January 30 © Win McNamee/Pool via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin examines the cockpit of a combine machine as he visits Rostselmash, a Russian agricultural equipment company in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, February 1 © Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

A member of staff appears from behind curtains before the visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 31 © REUTERS/Jason Lee

Guanacos sit during a signing ceremony in Patagonia Park, Chile, January 29, 2018. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet signed decrees creating vast new national parks using lands donated by US conservation organization Tompkins Conservation in what is believed to be the largest private donation of land ever from a private entity to a country © AP Photo/Esteban Felix

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Gianni Versace during a fashion show as part of the opening of an exhibition to honor the designer about 20 years after his death in 1997, at the Kronprizenpalais in Berlin, Germany, January 30 © AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

The city landmark weather vane in the form of an Angel, fixed atop a spire of the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral, is silhouetted against the moon partially covered by earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in St.Petersburg, Russia, January 31 © AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

