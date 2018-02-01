Russian Politics & Diplomacy
More than 20 flights delayed at Moscow airports

Society & Culture
February 01, 18:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

More than 20 flights have been delayed at Moscow’s airports after heavy snowfall

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. More than 20 flights have been delayed at Moscow’s airports after heavy snowfall throughout Wednesday.

As of 16:30 Moscow time, one flight is delayed and three have been canceled at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Thirteen flights are delayed at Domodedovo and three have been cancelled. Nine flights are delayed at Vnukovo.

The delay times for inbound and outbound flights vary from four to 17 minutes, according to the Flightradar portal.

It is cloudy in Moscow on Thursday, February 1, with peeks of sunshine and scattered snow.

