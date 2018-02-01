Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Court finds former governor Nikita Belykh guilty of bribe-taking

Society & Culture
February 01, 13:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The judge began reading out the sentence

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. A court in Moscow on Thursday found the former governor of the Kirov Region, Nikita Belykh, guilty of bribe-taking, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

Read also
Nikita Belykh

Putin fires Kirov Governor Belykh over loss of trust

The judge began reading out the sentence with a statement the charges against Belykh had been proven. A punishment will be announced in the final part of the verdict.

The sentence continues to be read out.

Belykh was detained on June 24, 2016 in a Moscow restaurant the moment he was receiving a bribe. He was charged under Part 6 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code (gross bribe-taking) with receiving 600,000 euros in bribes personally and through mediators in exchange for preferential treatment of two local businesses - a ski factory and a forestry company. Belykh also played a role in including both economic entities in a list of priority investment projects and in the adoption of other favorable decisions.

The prosecution says Belykh’s guilt is fully proven. The defendant has pled innocent.

