Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Zvyagintsev’s Loveless nominated for France’s Cesar Award

Society & Culture
January 31, 15:02 UTC+3 PARIS

Cesar has been awarded by the French Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques since 1976

Share
1 pages in this article
© filmpro.ru

PARIS, January 31. /TASS/. Loveless, a Russian drama directed by Andrei Zvyagintsev, has been nominated for France's most prestigious film award Cesar, also dubbed as a French Oscar, the Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques said on its website on Wednesday.

Read also

Zvyagintsev’s Loveless earns Oscar nomination as best foreign language film

Loveless was nominated for the Best Foreign Film.

The film that tells a story of a couple searching for their missing son, while on the verge of a bitter divorce premiered at the 70th Cannes Film Festival in spring 2017, where it took home the Cannes Jury Prize. Since then, the film has also received the Munich International Film Festival Grand Prix and the Times BFI London Film Festival’s Best Film Award.

Cesar has been awarded by the French Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques since 1976. It was named after sculptor Cesar Baldaccini, who created it. More than 3,500 cinema professionals - film directors, actors, script writers, producers and technicians - take part in the vote.

The list of nominees for the 43rd Cesar Award ceremony will be announced on Wednesday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Vintage photos of Moscow's snowy streetscapes
12
Grammy Awards 2018: Highlights and winners
12
Tokyo hit by heaviest snow since 2014
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia builds two radars for Space Forces
2
Putin apologizes for authorities’ failure to protect athletes from foreign pressures
3
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
4
No request so far after US ambassador says he wants to meet, says Russian speaker
5
Moscow concerned over situation in Syria — diplomat
6
Defense chief reveals Russian Army's top 2017 picks
7
Russian troops get 2 brigade sets of Iskander-M missile systems in late 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама