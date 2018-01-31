Zvyagintsev’s Loveless nominated for France’s Cesar Award

PARIS, January 31. /TASS/. Loveless, a Russian drama directed by Andrei Zvyagintsev, has been nominated for France's most prestigious film award Cesar, also dubbed as a French Oscar, the Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques said on its website on Wednesday.

Loveless was nominated for the Best Foreign Film.

The film that tells a story of a couple searching for their missing son, while on the verge of a bitter divorce premiered at the 70th Cannes Film Festival in spring 2017, where it took home the Cannes Jury Prize. Since then, the film has also received the Munich International Film Festival Grand Prix and the Times BFI London Film Festival’s Best Film Award.

Cesar has been awarded by the French Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques since 1976. It was named after sculptor Cesar Baldaccini, who created it. More than 3,500 cinema professionals - film directors, actors, script writers, producers and technicians - take part in the vote.

The list of nominees for the 43rd Cesar Award ceremony will be announced on Wednesday.