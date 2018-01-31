Heavy snowfall delays and strands dozens of flights at Moscow airports

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. More than 20 inbound and outbound flights have been delayed at Moscow’s airports amid a heavy snowfall, and another 11 flights have been cancelled, a source from the aviation-related circles told TASS on Wednesday.

"As of 12:30 Moscow time, 21 flights were delayed due to the snowfall, and another 11 flights were cancelled," the source said. Earlier reports mentioned 26 delayed and cancelled flights.

Moscow’s airports are functioning in accordance with the weather, decisions on the landing are taken by the aircraft commanders. "Delays come due to work to clear the runways and to treat the aircraft with de-icing fluids," the source added.

He said Domodedovo International Airport sees the biggest number of delays, followed by Sheremetyevo. Vnukovo International Airport is the least affected among the Moscow airports.

The snowfall that started late on Tuesday has become the heaviest since the start of winter. Weathermen forecast that it will continue through the day.