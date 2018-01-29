Russia recorded lowest birth rate throughout decade in 2017

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The birth rate in Russia in 2017 turned out to be the all-time low from 2008 and totaled 1.69 mln. In 2008, 1.71 mln people were born; the birth rate started growing since then and reached the highest 1.94 mln in 2014, the Russian statistics agency Rosstat said on Monday.

According to statistics, the birth rate in Russia fell more than 10% year-on-year in 2017. 1.89 mln infants were born in 2016.

Moscow showed the highest drop in the birth rate by 11,300 in 2017. The lowest decline was registered in Chechnya last year - three births less than in 2016.

The mortality rate is also declining, according to Rosstat data. 2 mln Russians died in 2008, 1.89 mln in 2016, and 1.82 mln in 2017.