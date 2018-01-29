Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Grammy Awards 2018: Highlights and winners

Society & Culture
January 29, 13:36 UTC+3

Bruno Mars won all six awards, that he was nominated for, including the top prizes of album, record and song of the year

Bruno Mars poses with his awards for best R&B album, record of the year, album of the year, best engineered album, non-classical, for "24K Magic," and song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song, for "That's What I Like"
Bruno Mars poses with his awards for best R&B album, record of the year, album of the year, best engineered album, non-classical, for "24K Magic," and song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song, for "That's What I Like"
Bruno Mars poses with his awards for best R&B album, record of the year, album of the year, best engineered album, non-classical, for "24K Magic," and song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song, for "That's What I Like"
© Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform "Tiny Dancer"
Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform "Tiny Dancer"
Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform "Tiny Dancer"
© Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Lady Gaga performs onstage at the 60th annual Grammy Awards
Lady Gaga performs onstage at the 60th annual Grammy Awards
Lady Gaga performs onstage at the 60th annual Grammy Awards
© Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
The Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church
The Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church
The Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church
© Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Rihanna performs "Wild Thoughts"
Rihanna performs "Wild Thoughts"
Rihanna performs "Wild Thoughts"
© Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Khalid, Logic, and Alessia Cara perform "1-800-273-8255" as they are accompanied on stage with individuals affected by suicide
Khalid, Logic, and Alessia Cara perform "1-800-273-8255" as they are accompanied on stage with individuals affected by suicide
Khalid, Logic, and Alessia Cara perform "1-800-273-8255" as they are accompanied on stage with individuals affected by suicide
© Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Bruno Mars and Cardi B perform "Finesse"
Bruno Mars and Cardi B perform "Finesse"
Bruno Mars and Cardi B perform "Finesse"
© Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken"
Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken"
Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken"
© Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Kesha performs "Praying" as Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels provide back up vocals
Kesha performs "Praying" as Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels provide back up vocals
Kesha performs "Praying" as Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels provide back up vocals
© Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Sam Smith at the 60th annual Grammy Awards
Sam Smith at the 60th annual Grammy Awards
Sam Smith at the 60th annual Grammy Awards
© Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Patti LuPone performs "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" during a tribute to Leonard Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Patti LuPone performs "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" during a tribute to Leonard Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Patti LuPone performs "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" during a tribute to Leonard Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber
© Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Kendrick Lamar at the 60th annual Grammy Awards
Kendrick Lamar at the 60th annual Grammy Awards
Kendrick Lamar at the 60th annual Grammy Awards
© Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
The jubilee 60th Grammy Awards ceremony was held at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on January 28. Bruno Mars won all six awards, that he was nominated for, including the top prizes of album, record and song of the year. Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov won the Grammy Award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo Performance. See the ceremony highlights.

