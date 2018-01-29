Russian pianist wins Grammy for instrumental performance

NEW YORK, January 29. /TASS/. Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov has won the Grammy Award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo Performance, the US Recording Academy (the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences) announced on Sunday.

The 26-year-old musician was nominated in the category "Best Classical Instrumental Solo Performance" for Franz Liszt's Transcendental Etudes cycle recorded and published as an album. In 2011, Trifonov won three prestigious piano competitions, namely, the International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, the Arthur Rubinstein Piano Competition in Tel Aviv and the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow.

The jubilee 60th Grammy Awards ceremony was held at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday.