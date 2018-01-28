Russian Politics & Diplomacy
About 5,000 people take part in rallies of Navalny’s supporters across Russia

Society & Culture
January 28, 17:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Fnal data would be available when all public rallies were over

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. About 5,000 people took part in rallies organized by Russian opposition activist and blogger Alexei Navalny across Russia, chairman of the presidential human rights council, Mikhail Fedotov, told TASS on Sunday.

"According to preliminary data, about 5,000 people took part in rallies of Alexei Navalny’s supporters, both authorized and unauthorized," he said, adding that final data would be available when all public rallies were over.

He called on both Navalny’s supporters and the authorities to demonstrate restraint. "Rallies are still going on and I call on both side to show restraint and observe laws," he stressed.

Kirill Kabanov, a council member, said earlier the unauthorized rally in Moscow had brought together 400 people, including reporters.

According to the official website of the human rights council, about 1,000 people took part in Navalny’s rally in Yekaterinburg, about 600 people - in Novosibirsk, some 550 - in Nizhny Novgorod, 380 - in Perm, 350 - in Chelyabinsk, 270 - in Omsk, 230 - in Saratov, 220 - in Samara, 205 - in Krasnoyarsk, 200 - in Tomsk, 200 - in Vladivostok, 190 - in Irkutsk, 150 - in Khabarovsk, 150 - in Barnaul, 150 - in Kemerovo, 120 - in Izhevsk, 115 - Tyumen, 100 - in Orenburg, 80 - in Kurgan, 70 - in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, 63 - in Chita, 60 - in Ulan-Ude, 50 - in Astrakhan, 35 - in Yakutsk, 35 - in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, 20 - in Magadan, 16 - in Blagoveshchensk, and one person - in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Реклама