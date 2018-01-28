Police stop 600 rowdy plane passengers in Moscow in 2017

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The police took off or would not allow to flights from Moscow 634 rowdy passengers in 2017, the transport police press service told TASS on Sunday.

"In 2017, the passengers not allowed to take flights made 342, and 292 were taken off flights," the press service said.

According to the police, 19 plane passengers were criminally charged, and 611 were brought to administrative responsibility. Most of them (231) were drunk inside the airports, 201 would not obey to pilots or flight attendants, 91 were smoking, and 71 were drinking alcohol.

A year earlier, in 2016, the police took off flights or did not allow to flights 667 rowdy passengers.