MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. A police car has hit a 63-year old woman riding a dog sleigh in eastern Moscow, a police spokesman told TASS on Friday.

"The officer who was driving the car gave the woman first aid and called an ambulance," the spokesman said, adding that an investigation has been opened into the incident.

He added that the woman was not injured in the clash with the police car.

The dog sleigh was heading towards the car when the dog suddenly changed direction.