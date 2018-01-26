Remains of earliest modern human outside of Africa found in Israeli cave

TEL AVIV, January 26. /TASS/. An international team of anthropologists has found in Israel the remains of the earliest modern human (Homo sapiens) outside of Africa, the press service of Tel Aviv University said in a statement obtained by TASS.

"A jawbone complete with teeth recently discovered at Israel's Misliya cave has now been dated to 177,000-194,000 years ago. The finding indicates that modern humans were present in the Levant at least 50,000 years earlier than previously thought," the document says.

Anthropologists earlier believed that modern humans appeared in Africa some 160,000-200,000 years ago, and that modern humans evolved in Africa and started migrating out of Africa nearly 100,000 years ago.

"This finding - that early modern humans were present outside of Africa earlier than commonly believed - completely changes our view on modern human dispersal and the history of modern human evolution," said Prof. Israel Hershkovitz of the Department of Anatomy and Anthropology at Tel Aviv University’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine.

Until recently, the earliest remains of modern human found outside of Africa, were also unearthed in Israel and were dated to 90,000-120,000 years ago.