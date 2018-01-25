Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ceremony to unveil Year of Japan in Russia set for late May

Society & Culture
January 25, 18:12 UTC+3

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Russian president are expected to attend the ceremony

Share
1 pages in this article
Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater

Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW, January 25./TASS/. A ceremony to roll out the Year of Japan in Russia will be held at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater on May 26, the head of the Japanese Embassy’s Communication Department, Toshio Yamamoto, said on Thursday.

According to the Japanese diplomat, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Russian president are expected to attend the ceremony. "Certainly, the leaders of Russia and Japan will take part in the opening ceremony," he said.

"Numerous events in different sectors will be held across Russia throughout this year and even longer through efforts of the governments and with the participation of countries’ private organizations. There are also special events - the opening ceremony that will be held on May 26, and a major exhibition of Edo Period art, whose objects rarely leave Japan," the diplomat elaborated.

Read also

Bolshoi’s leading dancer says Japanese audience adores Russian ballet

"Mutual visits by heads of our states and government officials have become more frequent over the recent years," he explained. "Cultural exchanges are gaining pace, but it is important to bolster exchanges amongst a maximally wide range of people in order to better utilize the potential of cultivating bilateral relations," Toshio Yamamoto said.

"This regards not just intergovernmental consultations, but also sports, the economy, science and education," he concluded.

This year - 2018 - has been declared the Russia-Japan Year of Culture. Among this year’s focal events is the exhibition of Japanese works created during the Edo Period (1603-1868) to be hosted by Moscow’s Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts. The exhibit will open in autumn and will feature etchings that have never left Japan before. Sources from the Pushkin Museum said earlier that the exhibition would bring together 118 works of art, two of them having the status of national treasures.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tokyo hit by heaviest snow since 2014
15
This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour
12
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
2
Putin vows TU-160 contract will keep Kazan aircraft plant’s wheels turning through 2027
3
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
4
Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker performs debut flight
5
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s Syria strategy as ploy to dismember country
6
Russia sees no point in discussing sanctions with US, says deputy PM
7
Kurds invited to Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама