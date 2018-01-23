Argentina’s president opens Argentine Republic Park in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Argentine Republic Park opened in downtown Moscow on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by Argentine President Mauricio Macri and his wife.

The president solemnly removed Argentina’s flag from a memorial stone installed in the center of the park. The inscription in Russian and Spanish reads, "The Argentine Republic Park serves as a symbol of friendship between the Russian and Argentine peoples." The ceremony was also attended by Argentina’s Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio, the embassy’s diplomatic staff along with members of the Argentine diaspora.

The park is located on Zhitnaya Street next to the Argentine Embassy. Accordingly, a square named after Russia appeared in Buenos Aires last September.

That being said, Argentina’s president is currently paying an official visit to Moscow.