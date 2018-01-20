Over 40 Syrians return home over past 24 hours - reconciliation center

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. About 40 Syrian refugees have come back to their homes abandoned at outbreak of the conflict in the country, the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria said on Saturday.

"Over the last 24 hours, 41 people have returned home in the provinces of Aleppo (23), and Homs (18)," the center said in a daily bulletin.

Russian servicemen alongside the supreme mufti of Syria, Ahmad Badr Ed Dean Hassunom, visited in hospitals and gave presents to the children evacuated from the Syrian province of Eastern Ghouta.

Talks on joining the ceasefire are underway between the reconciliation center and residents of settlements in the regions of Homs, Aleppo, Damascus, Hama and al-Quneitra.