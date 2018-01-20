Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 40 Syrians return home over past 24 hours - reconciliation center

Society & Culture
January 20, 23:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian servicemen visited in hospitals and gave presents to the children evacuated from the Syrian province of Eastern Ghouta

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. About 40 Syrian refugees have come back to their homes abandoned at outbreak of the conflict in the country, the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria said on Saturday.

"Over the last 24 hours, 41 people have returned home in the provinces of Aleppo (23), and Homs (18)," the center said in a daily bulletin.

Russian servicemen alongside the supreme mufti of Syria, Ahmad Badr Ed Dean Hassunom, visited in hospitals and gave presents to the children evacuated from the Syrian province of Eastern Ghouta.

Talks on joining the ceasefire are underway between the reconciliation center and residents of settlements in the regions of Homs, Aleppo, Damascus, Hama and al-Quneitra.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour
12
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
5
Putin takes icy plunge into waters of Lake Seliger
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Zagitova wins 2018 European Figure Skating Championships
2
Russia tests robotic strike vehicle in conditions close to real combat
3
Figure skater Medvedeva: ‘Everyone will know we are Russians’ at 2018 Winter Olympics
4
Part of S-400 shipment to China damaged by storm
5
Russian defense minister points to Russia-Myanmar developing military cooperation
6
US lacks facts to accuse Syria’s government of using toxic chemicals - Defense Ministry
7
Russians shell out three times more on books than movies over the New Year’s holidays
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама