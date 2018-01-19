Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US ambassador to take on icy dunk ritual to soak up Russian traditions

Society & Culture
January 19, 16:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ambassador is seeking to learn more about Russia's spiritual traditions and history

US Ambassador in Moscow, Jon Huntsman

US Ambassador in Moscow, Jon Huntsman

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Moscow, Jon Huntsman, will take part in the traditional Russian Orthodox Epiphany Day dunk in an ice-hole in order to familiarize himself more closely with the spiritual traditions of the Russian people, US Embassy Spokesperson Maria Olson told TASS on Friday.

"This weekend, Ambassador Huntsman will visit the New Jerusalem Resurrection monastery [to the West of Moscow] with the kind assistance of the Russian Orthodox Church," she said.

"His family members, Deputy Chief of Mission Anthony Godfrey, and members of the Embassy staff will accompany him." 

The ambassador is seeking to learn more about Russia's spiritual traditions and great history, including the traditional swimming in ice-holes on Epiphany Day, Olson said.
 

"Mr. Huntsman will be glad to take part in Epiphany bathing because he has heard really much about this unforgettable experience from his Russian friends," she added.

