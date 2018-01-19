This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour

Putin to check out 3D panorama devoted to Leningrad siege breakthrough

Ash plumes rise from the volcano on Kadovar Island, Papua New Guinea, January 16 © Brenton-James Glover via AP

A woman drinks wine by Audrey Hepburn (Paris, 1965), a photograph by Hollywood celebrity photographer Douglas Kirkland on display at an exhibition titled Behind the Scenes, opened at the Lumiere Brothers Centre for Photograph, Moscow, Russia, January 16 © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Peruvian shamans perform a ritual prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to Peru, at Pescadores beach in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru, January 17 © REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, a Civil Initiative Party candidate, addresses voters at her Berdsk election campaign office ahead of the 2018 Russian presidential election, Novosibirsk region, January 18 © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

View of a car covered with snow due to the cold weather, in a street of Saltillo, Coahuila state, Mexico, January 17 © EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Members of the Mormon Church pray during the funeral for Thomas S. Monson, President of the Mormon Church, in Salt Lake City, US, January 12 © REUTERS/Mike Blake

Three Iceland horses stick their heads together in their paddock in Wehrheim, Germany, January 16 © AP Photo/Michael Probst

A huge wave crashes against the new promenade of San Sebastian, in the Basque Country, Spain, January 18 © EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Cabaret entertainer Meow Meow poses for photographers on the steps of the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, January 18 © EPA-EFE/DAVID MOIR

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves during his first round match against Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic on day one of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 15 © Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The opening ceremony of the 2018 ISU European Figure Skating Championships at Megasport Arena, Moscow, Russia, January 17 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Thousands march during a demonstration organised by the citizen's network which is calling for an immediate end to the dispersal policy and the violation of rights suffered by Basque prisoners, Bilbao, Spain, January 13 © Gari Garaialde/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in the frigid waters of Lake Seliger during the celebration of Epiphany, Russia, January 19 © Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

A girl cuddles with her pet while waiting for a blessing from a priest on the day of Saint Anthony, the patron saint of domestic animals, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 17 © REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

People interact with art installation Sonic Light Bubble at the Winter Lights festival at Canary Wharf in East London, Britain, January 16 © EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

