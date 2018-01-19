Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour

Society & Culture
January 19, 17:14 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_985841.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_985841.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_985841.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_985841.sliderLength-1}}
People interact with art installation Sonic Light Bubble at the Winter Lights festival at Canary Wharf in East London, Britain, January 16
People interact with art installation Sonic Light Bubble at the Winter Lights festival at Canary Wharf in East London, Britain, January 16
People interact with art installation Sonic Light Bubble at the Winter Lights festival at Canary Wharf in East London, Britain, January 16
© EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A girl cuddles with her pet while waiting for a blessing from a priest on the day of Saint Anthony, the patron saint of domestic animals, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 17
A girl cuddles with her pet while waiting for a blessing from a priest on the day of Saint Anthony, the patron saint of domestic animals, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 17
A girl cuddles with her pet while waiting for a blessing from a priest on the day of Saint Anthony, the patron saint of domestic animals, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 17
© REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in the frigid waters of Lake Seliger during the celebration of Epiphany, Russia, January 19
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in the frigid waters of Lake Seliger during the celebration of Epiphany, Russia, January 19
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in the frigid waters of Lake Seliger during the celebration of Epiphany, Russia, January 19
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Thousands march during a demonstration organised by the citizen's network which is calling for an immediate end to the dispersal policy and the violation of rights suffered by Basque prisoners, Bilbao, Spain, January 13
Thousands march during a demonstration organised by the citizen's network which is calling for an immediate end to the dispersal policy and the violation of rights suffered by Basque prisoners, Bilbao, Spain, January 13
Thousands march during a demonstration organised by the citizen's network which is calling for an immediate end to the dispersal policy and the violation of rights suffered by Basque prisoners, Bilbao, Spain, January 13
© Gari Garaialde/Getty Images
The opening ceremony of the 2018 ISU European Figure Skating Championships at Megasport Arena, Moscow, Russia, January 17
The opening ceremony of the 2018 ISU European Figure Skating Championships at Megasport Arena, Moscow, Russia, January 17
The opening ceremony of the 2018 ISU European Figure Skating Championships at Megasport Arena, Moscow, Russia, January 17
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves during his first round match against Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic on day one of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 15
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves during his first round match against Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic on day one of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 15
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves during his first round match against Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic on day one of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 15
© Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Cabaret entertainer Meow Meow poses for photographers on the steps of the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, January 18
Cabaret entertainer Meow Meow poses for photographers on the steps of the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, January 18
Cabaret entertainer Meow Meow poses for photographers on the steps of the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, January 18
© EPA-EFE/DAVID MOIR
A huge wave crashes against the new promenade of San Sebastian, in the Basque Country, Spain, January 18
A huge wave crashes against the new promenade of San Sebastian, in the Basque Country, Spain, January 18
A huge wave crashes against the new promenade of San Sebastian, in the Basque Country, Spain, January 18
© EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero
Three Iceland horses stick their heads together in their paddock in Wehrheim, Germany, January 16
Three Iceland horses stick their heads together in their paddock in Wehrheim, Germany, January 16
Three Iceland horses stick their heads together in their paddock in Wehrheim, Germany, January 16
© AP Photo/Michael Probst
Members of the Mormon Church pray during the funeral for Thomas S. Monson, President of the Mormon Church, in Salt Lake City, US, January 12
Members of the Mormon Church pray during the funeral for Thomas S. Monson, President of the Mormon Church, in Salt Lake City, US, January 12
Members of the Mormon Church pray during the funeral for Thomas S. Monson, President of the Mormon Church, in Salt Lake City, US, January 12
© REUTERS/Mike Blake
View of a car covered with snow due to the cold weather, in a street of Saltillo, Coahuila state, Mexico, January 17
View of a car covered with snow due to the cold weather, in a street of Saltillo, Coahuila state, Mexico, January 17
View of a car covered with snow due to the cold weather, in a street of Saltillo, Coahuila state, Mexico, January 17
© EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA
TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, a Civil Initiative Party candidate, addresses voters at her Berdsk election campaign office ahead of the 2018 Russian presidential election, Novosibirsk region, January 18
TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, a Civil Initiative Party candidate, addresses voters at her Berdsk election campaign office ahead of the 2018 Russian presidential election, Novosibirsk region, January 18
TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, a Civil Initiative Party candidate, addresses voters at her Berdsk election campaign office ahead of the 2018 Russian presidential election, Novosibirsk region, January 18
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Peruvian shamans perform a ritual prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to Peru, at Pescadores beach in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru, January 17
Peruvian shamans perform a ritual prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to Peru, at Pescadores beach in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru, January 17
Peruvian shamans perform a ritual prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to Peru, at Pescadores beach in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru, January 17
© REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman drinks wine by Audrey Hepburn (Paris, 1965), a photograph by Hollywood celebrity photographer Douglas Kirkland on display at an exhibition titled Behind the Scenes, opened at the Lumiere Brothers Centre for Photograph, Moscow, Russia, January 16
A woman drinks wine by Audrey Hepburn (Paris, 1965), a photograph by Hollywood celebrity photographer Douglas Kirkland on display at an exhibition titled Behind the Scenes, opened at the Lumiere Brothers Centre for Photograph, Moscow, Russia, January 16
A woman drinks wine by Audrey Hepburn (Paris, 1965), a photograph by Hollywood celebrity photographer Douglas Kirkland on display at an exhibition titled Behind the Scenes, opened at the Lumiere Brothers Centre for Photograph, Moscow, Russia, January 16
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Ash plumes rise from the volcano on Kadovar Island, Papua New Guinea, January 16
Ash plumes rise from the volcano on Kadovar Island, Papua New Guinea, January 16
Ash plumes rise from the volcano on Kadovar Island, Papua New Guinea, January 16
© Brenton-James Glover via AP
Editors choice
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia January 19, 11:53
Putin takes icy plunge into waters of Lake Seliger January 19, 10:45
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team January 18, 16:45
In this photo taken January 13, 2018, Anastasia Gruzdeva poses for selfie as the temperature dropped to about -50C (-58 degrees Fahrenheit) in Yakutsk, Russia
Images from the coldest place on Earth January 18, 14:04
The Breakthrough panorama museum devoted to Operation Spark in the course of which the Siege of Leningrad was ruptured
Putin to check out 3D panorama devoted to Leningrad siege breakthrough January 18, 11:34
A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain
Las Luminarias: a Spanish festival of fire and horses January 17, 16:55
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_985841'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_985841'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
People interact with art installation Sonic Light Bubble at the Winter Lights festival at Canary Wharf in East London, Britain, January 16
© EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A girl cuddles with her pet while waiting for a blessing from a priest on the day of Saint Anthony, the patron saint of domestic animals, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 17
© REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in the frigid waters of Lake Seliger during the celebration of Epiphany, Russia, January 19
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Thousands march during a demonstration organised by the citizen's network which is calling for an immediate end to the dispersal policy and the violation of rights suffered by Basque prisoners, Bilbao, Spain, January 13
© Gari Garaialde/Getty Images
The opening ceremony of the 2018 ISU European Figure Skating Championships at Megasport Arena, Moscow, Russia, January 17
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves during his first round match against Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic on day one of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 15
© Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Cabaret entertainer Meow Meow poses for photographers on the steps of the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, January 18
© EPA-EFE/DAVID MOIR
A huge wave crashes against the new promenade of San Sebastian, in the Basque Country, Spain, January 18
© EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero
Three Iceland horses stick their heads together in their paddock in Wehrheim, Germany, January 16
© AP Photo/Michael Probst
Members of the Mormon Church pray during the funeral for Thomas S. Monson, President of the Mormon Church, in Salt Lake City, US, January 12
© REUTERS/Mike Blake
View of a car covered with snow due to the cold weather, in a street of Saltillo, Coahuila state, Mexico, January 17
© EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA
TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, a Civil Initiative Party candidate, addresses voters at her Berdsk election campaign office ahead of the 2018 Russian presidential election, Novosibirsk region, January 18
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Peruvian shamans perform a ritual prior to the arrival of Pope Francis to Peru, at Pescadores beach in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru, January 17
© REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman drinks wine by Audrey Hepburn (Paris, 1965), a photograph by Hollywood celebrity photographer Douglas Kirkland on display at an exhibition titled Behind the Scenes, opened at the Lumiere Brothers Centre for Photograph, Moscow, Russia, January 16
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Ash plumes rise from the volcano on Kadovar Island, Papua New Guinea, January 16
© Brenton-James Glover via AP

Vladimir Putin taking dip in icy lake, Rafael Nadal’s Melbourne match, Pope Francis visiting Peru and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour
12
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
5
Putin takes icy plunge into waters of Lake Seliger
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Wreckage of Soviet plane shot down over Auschwitz in 1945 found in Poland
2
Northern Afghanistan turning into springboard for international terrorism — Lavrov
3
Figure skater Medvedeva: ‘Everyone will know we are Russians’ at 2018 Winter Olympics
4
US setting up alternative government bodies in large parts of Syria — Lavrov
5
SMP Racing chief says never paid F1 Team Williams for taking Russia’s Sirotkin on board
6
Gazprom receives permit to build second line of Turkish Stream gas pipeline
7
Part of S-400 shipment to China damaged by storm
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама