Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Prosecutors launch probe over crocodile found in basement of building in St. Petersburg

Society & Culture
January 19, 12:21 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

A Nile crocodile was found in the basement of a building in St. Petersburg

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, January 19. /TASS/. The prosecutor’s office in the Petrodvorets district of St. Petersburg has launched a probe over media reports a Nile crocodile was found in the basement of a building in the city’s southwest.

"Prosecutors and specialists are looking into the circumstances of the incident. The probe is to produce conclusions in accordance with the applicable legislation regarding actions by the persons who kept the animal. A decision will be made on the basis of findings what further action the prosecutor’s office should take," the office’s press-service said.

Some media said on Thursday evening the reptile was found in the basement of an apartment building in the Petrodvorets district during a series of searches criminal police operatives were conducting while investigating the illegal keeping and trafficking of arms and ammunition.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
5
Putin takes icy plunge into waters of Lake Seliger
7
Images from the coldest place on Earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Thirty people who wished to run for presidency failed to show up in election commission
2
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
3
Russia begins delivery of S-400 missile systems to China — source
4
Press review: Damascus to deal death blow to al-Nusra and CEFC set to seal Rosneft deal
5
Turkey’s armed forces carry out strikes against Kurds’ positions in Syria’s Afrin — media
6
Russia not responsible for situation in Donbass — Kremlin
7
Mexico's Interjet refutes media reports it's 'cannibalizing' SSJ-100 planes
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама