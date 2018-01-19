Prosecutors launch probe over crocodile found in basement of building in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, January 19. /TASS/. The prosecutor’s office in the Petrodvorets district of St. Petersburg has launched a probe over media reports a Nile crocodile was found in the basement of a building in the city’s southwest.

"Prosecutors and specialists are looking into the circumstances of the incident. The probe is to produce conclusions in accordance with the applicable legislation regarding actions by the persons who kept the animal. A decision will be made on the basis of findings what further action the prosecutor’s office should take," the office’s press-service said.

Some media said on Thursday evening the reptile was found in the basement of an apartment building in the Petrodvorets district during a series of searches criminal police operatives were conducting while investigating the illegal keeping and trafficking of arms and ammunition.