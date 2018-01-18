Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Poll reveals most respected professions in Russia

Society & Culture
January 18, 17:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At least 68% of the respondents would encourage their children to pursue a career in medicine

© Mikhail Tereshenko/TASS

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Doctors, engineers and public employees are the most prestigious professions for Russians, according to the results of a recent survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center presented at the Gaidar Forum.

Read also
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin with the winners of the 2016 Presidential Prize in Science and Innovation

Putin awards prizes in innovation to young Russian scientists

The pollster noted that 68% of the respondents would encourage their children to pursue a career in medicine, while 66% said an engineer would be the best choice for their children in terms of prestige, and 61% of those polled would like their kids to be public employees.

According to the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, the list of the most respected professions includes entrepreneurs, with 60% of the respondents rating it as prestigious, university lecturers (54%), military servicemen (50%), teachers (42%) and journalists (36%).

The Gaidar Forum is an annual international scientific economy-related conference. The forum, which was held for the first time in 2010, is organized by the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), the Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy and the Association of Innovative Regions of Russia (AIRR).

Russia’s TASS news agency is the forum’s general information partner.

In other media
