Kazan resident sentenced to 10 years in prison for plotting terror attack

KAZAN, January 18. /TASS/. The court has sentenced a Kazan resident to 10 years of imprisonment for a terror plot at the Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant, Tatarstan Region Interior Minister Artyom Khokhorin said on Thursday at the ministry’s final collegium.

"A Kazan resident who supports radical Islamism and planned to launch home-made rockets stuffed with explosive substances has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Kazan Aviation Plant was the target. The terror attack was aimed at reducing the number of combat missions of the Russian Aerospace Force planes on Syria’s territory against the terror organization Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia)," he said.

The minister added that in March 2017 a verdict was announced for nine leaders and active members of Chistopol Jamaat over 35 crimes, such as launching home-made rocket missiles over the production facilities of Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia’s leading synthetic rubber and plastic producer - TASS), setting Orthodox churches and chapels on fire in Tatarstan’s Chistopol and Novosheshminsk Districts, arms trafficking and economic crimes. The defendants were given from 16 to 24 years in jail.

Last year Tatarstan police identified 47 extremism-related crimes and 37 terrorism-related crimes. In 2017, verdicts were delivered over 29 cases that had been launched in this sphere, and 64 people were brought to account.

The Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant is a branch of the Tupolev aircraft producer. It was established in 1927 and produces the world-renowned Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 planes.