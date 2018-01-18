Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kazan resident sentenced to 10 years in prison for plotting terror attack

Society & Culture
January 18, 11:37 UTC+3 KAZAN

A court has sentenced a Kazan resident to 10 years of imprisonment for a terror plot at the Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant

Share
1 pages in this article

KAZAN, January 18. /TASS/. The court has sentenced a Kazan resident to 10 years of imprisonment for a terror plot at the Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant, Tatarstan Region Interior Minister Artyom Khokhorin said on Thursday at the ministry’s final collegium.

Read also

Putin: Russia’s security services foil over 60 terror attacks in 2017

"A Kazan resident who supports radical Islamism and planned to launch home-made rockets stuffed with explosive substances has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Kazan Aviation Plant was the target. The terror attack was aimed at reducing the number of combat missions of the Russian Aerospace Force planes on Syria’s territory against the terror organization Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia)," he said.

The minister added that in March 2017 a verdict was announced for nine leaders and active members of Chistopol Jamaat over 35 crimes, such as launching home-made rocket missiles over the production facilities of Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia’s leading synthetic rubber and plastic producer - TASS), setting Orthodox churches and chapels on fire in Tatarstan’s Chistopol and Novosheshminsk Districts, arms trafficking and economic crimes. The defendants were given from 16 to 24 years in jail.

Last year Tatarstan police identified 47 extremism-related crimes and 37 terrorism-related crimes. In 2017, verdicts were delivered over 29 cases that had been launched in this sphere, and 64 people were brought to account.

The Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant is a branch of the Tupolev aircraft producer. It was established in 1927 and produces the world-renowned Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 planes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Images from the coldest place on Earth
The Breakthrough panorama museum devoted to Operation Spark
5
Putin to check out 3D panorama devoted to Leningrad siege breakthrough
8
Las Luminarias: a Spanish festival of fire and horses
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia may slap sanctions on WADA and EU divided on 'Russian threat'
2
Ukraine’s parliament passes law on Donbass reintegration
3
Russia begins delivery of S-400 missile systems to China — source
4
Russia’s National Guard vows to prevent unauthorized rallies during presidential election
5
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to continue overhaul of its ships
6
Diplomat rejects Tillerson's claims that Russia fails to implement North Korea sanctions
7
Presidential spokesman to tell TV audience what Putin dislikes most
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама