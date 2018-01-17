Court arrests for two months former security chief of late oligarch Berezovsky

MOSCOW, January 17./TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovo court on Wednesday arrested until March 16 the former head of the security service of Russia’s late oligarch Boris Berezovsky, suspected of illegal possession of firearms, court’s spokesperson Yekaterina Krasnova said.

"The court sanctioned the arrest of [Sergey] Sokolov until March 16," she said, adding that the court session had been held behind closed doors. The audience and journalists were allowed in only when the verdict was read out.

Sergey Sokolov, along with two other defendants - Oleg Antoshin and Ruslan Milchenko - are suspects under Part 2 of Article 222 and Part 2 of Article 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of arms by a group of persons in conspiracy).

Under the court’s decision, Antoshin and Milchenko were also arrested for two months, until March 16.