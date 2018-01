This week in photos: Women in black, icy plunge and bull bolting over barricade

This week in photos: Women in black, icy plunge and bull bolting over barricade January 12, 15:34

Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show

Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show January 15, 17:39

A horse and rider jump over the fire asking Saint Anthony for protection against diseases © EPA-EFE/RAUL SANCHIDRIAN

A woman braids the hair of a horse before the ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot in San Bartolome de Pinares © AP Photo/Francisco Seco

San Bartolome is located about 100 km northwest of Madrid, Spain © AP Photo/Francisco Seco

A man drinks wine from a wineskin next to bonfires during the ritual in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain © AP Photo/Francisco Seco

The festival is meant to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires and protect them for the year to come © AP Photo/Francisco Seco

On the eve of Saint Anthony's Day, dozens ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of the small village of San Bartolome during the Luminarias festival © AP Photo/Francisco Seco

A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain © AP Photo/Francisco Seco

A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain

© AP Photo/Francisco Seco

On the eve of Saint Anthony's Day, dozens ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of the small village of San Bartolome during the Luminarias festival

© AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Las Luminarias, a Spanish festival of fire and horses dates back 500 years

© AP Photo/Francisco Seco

The festival is meant to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires and protect them for the year to come

© AP Photo/Francisco Seco

A man drinks wine from a wineskin next to bonfires during the ritual in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain

© AP Photo/Francisco Seco

San Bartolome is located about 100 km northwest of Madrid, Spain

© AP Photo/Francisco Seco

A woman braids the hair of a horse before the ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot in San Bartolome de Pinares

© AP Photo/Francisco Seco