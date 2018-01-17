Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Fire sparks in Memorial human rights center in Ingushetia Region

Society & Culture
January 17, 11:44 UTC+3 MAGAS

No victims reported

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

MAGAS, January 17. /TASS/. Fire has sparked on Wednesday in the Memorial human rights center located in Nazran, Ingushetia Region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Ingushetia Region told TASS.

The fire was contained at 06:10, and at 06:20 it was put out, with no reported victims. The ignition causes have not been determined yet.

The Memorial human rights center says it was arson. "It was not just fire, <…> but arson. The security camera registered that at 03:35 Moscow time a car approached [the building,] two masked people left it carrying a container, propped a ladder and reached the second-floor window of the building where Memorial’s office is located <…> The alarm went off, first responders arrived quickly and contained the blaze; equipment and some documents were destroyed [in the fire,]" Memorial board member Oleg Orlov told TASS.

The regional Interior Ministry department told TASS that the crime scene investigation team is working on the site. The first responders will follow the cause of the accident, police said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Remembering Dolores O'Riordan, a tribute to The Cranberries' lead vocalist
15
This week in photos: Women in black, icy plunge and bull bolting over barricade
17
Russia's most beautiful national parks and reserves
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says legislative regulation of cryptocurrency market may be needed
2
Kremlin says no instructions for regions on banning opposition rallies
3
Putin’s campaign website up and running
4
Moldova’s border police ban entry to Russian TV host
5
Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president
6
PM vows expanding robotics in Russia would boost wages, not unemployment
7
Zhirinovsky advises US 'to leave Olympus and become regional power'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама