Fire sparks in Memorial human rights center in Ingushetia Region

MAGAS, January 17. /TASS/. Fire has sparked on Wednesday in the Memorial human rights center located in Nazran, Ingushetia Region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Ingushetia Region told TASS.

The fire was contained at 06:10, and at 06:20 it was put out, with no reported victims. The ignition causes have not been determined yet.

The Memorial human rights center says it was arson. "It was not just fire, <…> but arson. The security camera registered that at 03:35 Moscow time a car approached [the building,] two masked people left it carrying a container, propped a ladder and reached the second-floor window of the building where Memorial’s office is located <…> The alarm went off, first responders arrived quickly and contained the blaze; equipment and some documents were destroyed [in the fire,]" Memorial board member Oleg Orlov told TASS.

The regional Interior Ministry department told TASS that the crime scene investigation team is working on the site. The first responders will follow the cause of the accident, police said.