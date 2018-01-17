Russian Politics & Diplomacy
London installs memorial stone near 300-year-old tree reportedly planted by Russian tsar

Society & Culture
January 17, 7:35 UTC+3 LONDON

The tree is also known as Evelyn’s Mulberry

© Igor Brovarnik/TASS

LONDON, January 17. /TASS/. A memorial stone to mark the 320th anniversary of Peter the Great’s (1672-1725) visit to England was installed on Tuesday near a mulberry, reportedly planted by the Russian tsar in London.

The ceremony in the Sayes Court Park in southeast London was attended by Russian diplomats, local administration officials and community members.

"The visit of Tsar Peter in 1698 was a very historic event for both nations. We believe he may well have planted the tree. This was another way of strengthening and celebrating the links between our two nations," said Mayor of the London Borrough of Lewisham Steve Bullock.

Russia’s ambassador to the UK, Alexander Yakovenko, stressed the importance of this event in restoring cultural ties between the nations.

"We also appreciate the fact that the local community keeps the memory of Peter the Great’s visit," he said.

The tree, also known as Evelyn’s Mulberry, is believed to have been planted by Peter the Great during his four-month stay in the house of John Evelyn. Last year, it was included in the shortlist of the Woodland Trust Tree of the Year award.

