Chechen leader dismisses claims of human rights violations in republic as "myth"

GROZNY, January 17. /TASS/. Reports of alleged human rights violations in Chechnya are a myth intended to destabilize situation in the region, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Tuesday.

"Today, anyone from our team is ready to sacrifice his life to save at least one person, but the West keeps its mouth shut about this. We are open for anyone who is really willing to help our people. We have nothing to hide. Our enemies are perfectly aware of this, so they make up various myths about human rights violations in our republic," Kadyrov said at a meeting with Interior Ministry and National Guard officials in Chechnya.

According to the Chechen leader, opponents launch information attacks in a bid to split the Chechen society, as it was in the 90s.

"Chechnya is practically invisible on the map, but it is in a center of attention for Western states and their supporters in our country. We have to regularly counter information attacks, related to alleged blatant violations of human rights in our country. Those accusations are far-fetched. It’s evident that they are trying to plunge Chechnya into chaos again, and therefore to make Russia weaker," he said.

Kadyrov described Chechnya as one of the world’s safest and most prosperous regions, where special attention is paid to protecting people’s rights and freedoms.