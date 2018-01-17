Last year's mortality in Russia down among all age groups — health minister

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Last year’s mortality rate in Russia shrunk among all age groups, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova told reporters on Tuesday.

"Year 2017 was marked by not just a simple decline in mortality in our country, but by a significant decline of it in all age groups. Among the individuals of working age, it shrunk by 17% in the first half of the year alone," she said on the sidelines of an annual scientific conference in economy, the Gaidar Forum.

"At the same time, life expectancy increased to our historical maximum of 72.6 years, and 77 years for women," the minister continued. "Therefore, the number of people of the active working age has been on the increase.".