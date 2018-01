Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of the Cranberries, died suddenly on January 15. She was 46. So far the cause of her death has not been determined. O' Riordan had been the vocalist of the popular rock band The Cranberries since 1990. The group earned world recognition in 1994 with the release of their song Zombie. That hit single won the Best Song award at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 1995. The band’s last album titled "Something Else" was released on April 28, 2017.

