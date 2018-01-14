Orbital survey data used by Russia’s Investigative Committee to probe into crimes

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee uses orbital survey data in investigating crimes, the Committee’s chairman, Alexander Bastrykin, said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"Another area we are developing is the use of orbital surveying as a tool to investigate crimes. We already have access to a number of resources storing data on Earth’s remote sensing, including from foreign spacecraft," he said.

According to Bastrykin, such data are used in probing into economic and environmental crimes. "These photos helped establish circumstances of crimes and served as evidence on criminal cases," he noted.

Thus, in his words, satellite data helped calculate damages in emergency situations. For instance, orbital images were used in the probe into cases of destruction of dwelling houses in fires in the Krasnoyarsk and Volgograd regions in 2017.