‘Going Vertical’ becomes Russia’s highest-grossing domestic release ever

Society & Culture
January 13, 23:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Going Vertical" tells the story of the Soviet national basketball team, which defeated the US at the 1972 Olympics in Munich

A shot from 'Going Vertical'

A shot from 'Going Vertical'

© filmpro.ru

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. "Going Vertical," a sports drama by Anton Megerdichev, has become the highest-grossing domestically-produced film in the history of the modern Russian cinema, the Cinema Business Today news portal reported.

According to the website, the film, released on December 28, has already earned 1.682 billion rubles (about $30 million at the current exchange rate) as of January 13, and surpassed the previous record of 1.672 billion rubles, set by "The Last Warrior" comedy fantasy.

"Going Vertical" is projected to earn 1.741 billion rubles by Sunday, with gross from CIS countries included.

A total of 6.62 million tickets to the film have already been sold, which is the fourth-ever result for a Russian film, after the 2007 romantic comedy "The Irony of Fate: Continuation" (8.87 million tickets sold), "The Last Warrior" (7.78 million) and the 2006 urban fantasy "Day Watch" (7.41 million).

"Going Vertical" tells the story of the Soviet national basketball team, which defeated the US at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, ending their 63-game winning streak.

