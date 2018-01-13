US businessman indicted for allegedly paying bribes to Russian nuclear energy official

TASS, January 13. US authorities have indicted a former co-president of a Maryland-based transportation company for allegedly bribing a Russian nuclear energy firm official to secure contracts to ship uranium to the United States, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"The charges stem from an alleged scheme to bribe Vadim Mikerin, a Russian official at JSC Techsnabexport (TENEX), a subsidiary of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation and the sole supplier and exporter of Russian Federation uranium and uranium enrichment services to nuclear power companies worldwide, in order to secure contracts with TENEX," the press release said.

Mark Lambert, 54, was charged in an 11-count indictment, including violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, wire fraud and international promotion money laundering.

In late 2015, Mikerin was given a 48-month sentence in prison in connection with a scheme to obtain contracts from a Russian company without having to compete for the contracts.

According to investigators, the bribes for Mikerin were transferred to shell companies in Latvia, Cyprus and Switzerland.