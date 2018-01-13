Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Photo exhibition about Russian New Year’s traditions opens in Havana

Society & Culture
January 13, 3:35 UTC+3 HAVANA

The visitors will be able to visit the famous Kremlin show for children, watch children making snowmen and attend a festive dinner with Russians

© Andrey Bekrenev/TASS

HAVANA, January 13. /TASS/. A photo exhibition devoted to the New Year’s traditions in Russia opened in the Cuban capital on Friday.

The event, organized by a branch of Russia’s Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo), is held at the Museum of the Revolution, formerly a presidential palace located in downtown Havana.

The visitors will be able to see the New Year’s Moscow and other Russian cities, visit the famous Kremlin show for children, watch children making snowmen and attend a festive dinner with Russians.

Opening the exhibition, a representative of Rossotrudnichestvo in Cuba Vladimir Yaroshevsky spoke about celebrating the New Year in Russia. Both Russian compatriots who live in the Caribbean country and Cubans attended the event.

The museum also hosts another Russian exhibition devoted to the works of modern artists from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Samara and Tula. The event is organized by the Russian Art Park project jointly with the Russian Embassy in Cuba and Rossotrudnichestvo.

