Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll reveals 67% of Russians determined to go to polls March 18

Society & Culture
January 12, 20:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Another 11% said they are likely to do so

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Malgavko/TASS

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Sixty-seven percent of Russians polled by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center are certain they will vote in Russia’s presidential election due on March 18, 2018, while another 11% said they are likely to do so, the pollster said on its website on Friday.

Read also

Everything you need to know about presidential election in Russia

Only 6% of the respondents said they had no intention of going to the polling stations. Three percent were certain would not take part in the voting, while 3% said they are unlikely to do so. Fifteen percent of those polled admitted they are still undecided on the issue and will make a decision later, and 1% found it difficult to answer that question.

According to the survey, on December 15-17 last year the declared voter turnout was 70%. That was the number of polled Russians who said they were determined to take part in the voting, while another 11% said they were likely to go to the polls.

The survey was conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center on January 8-10, with 3,000 Russians aged 18 and above interviewed over the phone. The margin of error does not exceed 1.8% with a probability of 95%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Women in black, icy plunge and bull bolting over barricade
17
Russia's most beautiful national parks and reserves
13
Harbin’s ice sculpture festival carves out winter wonderland
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes
3
Russia developing next-generation heavy flame-thrower
4
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
5
Putin can count on support of 81% of Russians planning to vote in 2018 election — poll
6
General Staff reveals details of drones that attacked Russian bases in Syria
7
Protest expressed to Swedish charge d’affaires over situation around Russian embassy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама