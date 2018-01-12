Poll reveals 67% of Russians determined to go to polls March 18

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Sixty-seven percent of Russians polled by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center are certain they will vote in Russia’s presidential election due on March 18, 2018, while another 11% said they are likely to do so, the pollster said on its website on Friday.

Only 6% of the respondents said they had no intention of going to the polling stations. Three percent were certain would not take part in the voting, while 3% said they are unlikely to do so. Fifteen percent of those polled admitted they are still undecided on the issue and will make a decision later, and 1% found it difficult to answer that question.

According to the survey, on December 15-17 last year the declared voter turnout was 70%. That was the number of polled Russians who said they were determined to take part in the voting, while another 11% said they were likely to go to the polls.

The survey was conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center on January 8-10, with 3,000 Russians aged 18 and above interviewed over the phone. The margin of error does not exceed 1.8% with a probability of 95%.