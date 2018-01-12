Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Smuggler carrying 10 kg of mammoth tusks nabbed at Siberian airport

Society & Culture
January 12, 19:24 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

The young man is now facing the prospect of a fine of up to $708

Share
1 pages in this article
© The Siberian branch of the Russian Interior Ministry's transport department

KRASNOYARSK, January 12. /TASS/. A resident of Russia’s Stavropol Region was detained at a Krasnoyarsk airport in eastern Siberia on Friday, when a bag weighing 10 kg and containing mammoth tusks was discovered in his luggage, the press service Siberian Federal District transport police told TASS.

"While inspecting individuals entering the air terminal, the police found a plastic bag with fragments of bones resembling mammoth’s tusk in a passenger’s bag," the report said. "The package weighed about 10 kg."

"The young man, however, did not have permission to transport cultural values," the police report noted.

Read also

Russian customs nabs French nationals red-handed smuggling Stradivarius violin

In the meantime, the 25-year-old man claimed he had found the bag near a garbage can on a city street and decided to take it back home hoping to create souvenirs out of the bones.

An expert examination conducted by the Krasnoyarsk Museum of Local History showed eight of the bone fragments were parts of a mammoth’s tusk and one used to be part of a walrus tusk.

Experts also said the mammoth’s tusk was more than 4,500 years old.

The young man is now facing the prospect of a fine of up to 40,000 rubles ($708) under the Code of Administrative Offenses for evading one’s civic duty to turn over items of cultural value discovered during excavations and earthworks to state authorities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Women in black, icy plunge and bull bolting over barricade
17
Russia's most beautiful national parks and reserves
13
Harbin’s ice sculpture festival carves out winter wonderland
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Russia developing next-generation heavy flame-thrower
3
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
4
Diplomat points out UK reporters ordered to smear Russia ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
5
Russian pilots to practice landing on highway during military drills
6
Russian ice hockey team set for gold at 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang
7
Drones that attacked Russian facilities in Syria followed pre-programed route — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама