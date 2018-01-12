Driver assaults teenager for pelting car with snowball in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, January 12. /TASS/. Police in St. Petersburg are looking into a report of a confrontation between a car owner and a teenager who hit his vehicle with a snowball, the local law enforcement department said on Friday.

"The 15-year old boy was playing with his friends on the embankment and struck a nearby Volkswagen with a snowball," police said. "The driver attacked the teenager and fled."

The boy was hospitalized with a head injury.

Last week, two teenagers tossed a firecracker at a Ford Mondeo parked on a St. Petersburg street. The car’s owner handcuffed both children to a handrail before the police arrived.

Last spring two children in the town of Priozersk (some 100 km to the north of St. Petersburg) were shooting blanks from a toy gun at passing cars. The driver of an off-road vehicle ran one of them over and forced him to get down on his knees before police arrived.

The driver was arrested, and subsequently sentenced to 1.5 years behind bars and fined 150,000 rubles ($2,650).