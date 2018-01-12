Russian police rejects reports about bomb on train arriving in Belgorod region

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s transport police reject reports about a bomb placed on a train arriving from the Donetsk region of Ukraine, a source in the transport department of the Interior Ministry’s Central Federal District branch told TASS.

"Reports spread by some media outlets and social networks about a bomb placed on a train arriving at the Valuiki-Sortirovochniye station in the Belgorod region is not true," the source said.

At the same time, an F-1 grenade dating back to the times of the Great Patriotic War, which did not have a detonator, was seized at the station.

Earlier reports claimed that a bomb had been placed on a train arriving in Belgorod from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).