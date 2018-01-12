This week in photos: Women in black, icy plunge and bull bolting over barricade

World gears up for New Year celebrations

The Jefferson Memorial is reflected in the frozen surface of the Tidal Basin at daybreak in Washington, January 8 © AP Photo/J. David Ake

German chancellor Angela Merkel looks up as she sings with carolers during a reception for carol singers from all over Germany at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany January 8 © AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Hundreds of Victoria Cruziana plants, water lilies that grow up to 2 meters wide, float over the Salado river water in Piquete Cue, on Asuncion's outskirts, Paraguay, January 7 © AP Photo/Jorge Saenz

A woman walks past a painted wall at the collective zone of Vietnam women's academy, in Hanoi, Vietnam, January 10 © EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos sit inside a train car after attending a ceremony marking the 'Coming of Age Day', a celebration for the youth who reach the age of 20 years old, at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, January 8 © EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The general director of TVZ Tver Carriage Works, Andrei Solovei and Russia's president Vladimir Putin in the cab of an Ivolga electric multiple unit train at TVZ factory, a major Russian manufacturer of rail coaches, Tver, Russia, January 10 © Mikhail Metzel/TASS

An activist of Avaaz civic organization wears a mask of French President Emmanuel Macron at the headquarters of the German Social Democrats in Berlin, Germany, January 11 © Steffi Loos/Getty Images

The Aibo robot dog on display at the Sony booth after a news conference at CES International in Las Vegas, USA, January 8 © AP Photo/John Locher

The bull 'Trueno' weighing 555 kilograms jumps over a barrier during the eighth corrida of the Temporada Grande in Mexico City, Mexico, January 7 © EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

Indian soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 11 © REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The Moscow Kremlin's Ivan the Great Bell Tower reflected in the Moskva River, Moscow, Russia, January 10 © Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Actresses Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley of 'Big Little Lies,' winner of the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, US, January 7. Actors and actresses arrived to the ceremony wearing black to make a statement against sexual harassment © EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Greek Orthodox swimmers take part in an annual race to retrieve a wooden crucifix thrown into the Bosphorus waters at the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6 © EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A Christmas and Epiphany service at the Saint Karapet Armenian Church, Yekaterinburg, Russia, January 6 © Donat Sorokin/TASS

