This week in photos: Women in black, icy plunge and bull bolting over barricade

Society & Culture
January 12, 15:34 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

A Christmas and Epiphany service at the Saint Karapet Armenian Church, Yekaterinburg, Russia, January 6
© Donat Sorokin/TASS
Greek Orthodox swimmers take part in an annual race to retrieve a wooden crucifix thrown into the Bosphorus waters at the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6
© EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
Actresses Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley of 'Big Little Lies,' winner of the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, US, January 7. Actors and actresses arrived to the ceremony wearing black to make a statement against sexual harassment
© EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON
The Moscow Kremlin's Ivan the Great Bell Tower reflected in the Moskva River, Moscow, Russia, January 10
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
A white-tailed eagle catches a fish the Zolotoy Rog Bay, Russia, January 8
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Indian soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 11
© REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The bull 'Trueno' weighing 555 kilograms jumps over a barrier during the eighth corrida of the Temporada Grande in Mexico City, Mexico, January 7
© EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN
The Aibo robot dog on display at the Sony booth after a news conference at CES International in Las Vegas, USA, January 8
© AP Photo/John Locher
An activist of Avaaz civic organization wears a mask of French President Emmanuel Macron at the headquarters of the German Social Democrats in Berlin, Germany, January 11
© Steffi Loos/Getty Images
The general director of TVZ Tver Carriage Works, Andrei Solovei and Russia's president Vladimir Putin in the cab of an Ivolga electric multiple unit train at TVZ factory, a major Russian manufacturer of rail coaches, Tver, Russia, January 10
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos sit inside a train car after attending a ceremony marking the 'Coming of Age Day', a celebration for the youth who reach the age of 20 years old, at Toshimaen Amusement Park in Tokyo, Japan, January 8
© EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE
A woman walks past a painted wall at the collective zone of Vietnam women's academy, in Hanoi, Vietnam, January 10
© EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Hundreds of Victoria Cruziana plants, water lilies that grow up to 2 meters wide, float over the Salado river water in Piquete Cue, on Asuncion's outskirts, Paraguay, January 7
© AP Photo/Jorge Saenz
German chancellor Angela Merkel looks up as she sings with carolers during a reception for carol singers from all over Germany at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany January 8
© AP Photo/Michael Sohn
The Jefferson Memorial is reflected in the frozen surface of the Tidal Basin at daybreak in Washington, January 8
© AP Photo/J. David Ake
Actresses wearing black in protest of sexual harassment at Golden Globes, Greek Orthodox swimmers in cold waters of the Bosphorus, horrifying corrida in Mexico and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

