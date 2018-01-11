Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin prefers spending holidays at home, sees nothing wrong in Poroshenko’s Maldives trip

Society & Culture
January 11, 23:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Frankly, I feel no urge to travel [abroad]," Putin said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he preferred spending holidays in his home country, but saw nothing wrong in his Ukrainian counterpart Pyotr Poroshenko’s vacation in the Maldives.

"As far as the New Year holidays and all other holidays are concerned, I spend all of them in Russia. That’s a tradition and, frankly, I feel no urge to travel anywhere," the Russian leader said at a meeting with top editors of the Russian printed media and news agencies.

He said he met the New Year at home, and then made a brief trip to Siberia.

When one of his interlocutors referred to Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s decision to meet the New Year in the Maldives, Putin replied: "I don’t think that it is shameful for a president to travel abroad and spend some time there with his family."

"Anyway, he [Poroshenko] is a rich person and can afford foreign trips, including to the Maldives or some other islands," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
Russia's most beautiful national parks and reserves
13
Harbin’s ice sculpture festival carves out winter wonderland
10
Time-honored Orthodox Christmas customs: carolling and fortune telling
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia ready to return to Ukraine dozens of naval ships, warplanes
2
Putin calls Kim Jong Un competent and mature politician
3
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
4
Syrian troops repel attacks by terrorist groups in Aleppo, Idlib and Hama — SANA
5
Kremlin highlights contacts aimed at resolving Syrian crisis continue at various levels
6
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
7
Putin concerned by US plans to re-equip nuclear delivery vehicles for conventional arms
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама