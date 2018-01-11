Lucky Russians hit the jackpot after buying New Year lottery tickets at post offices

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. As many as 26 Russians, who bought lottery tickets at the offices of the Russian Post, won amounts starting from one million rubles ($17,500) during the recent holiday season, the national postal operator’s press service told TASS.

"According to state lottery statistics, 26 people who bought lottery tickets at the Russian Post offices, won prizes starting from one million rubles during the New Year draws," the press service said, adding that in 2017, "seven people became rich following the New Year draws." "Eight of our customers won 800,000 ruble ($14,000) prizes, while another 75 people won 20,000 to 280,000 rubles ($350 to 4,900)," a source in the Russian Post added.

The total sum won during the holiday season on lottery tickets bought in the Russian Post’s offices, is more than 782 mln rubles ($13.7 mln), which is nearly three times more than in the same period of 2017, the source pointed out.