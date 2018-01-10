Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll shows print media down but not out among Russians

Society & Culture
January 10, 14:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the pollster, Russians more frequently opt for electronic media versions instead of print ones to read an interesting article

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia’s print media has seen a 20-percentage point decline over the last few years, but Russians are not ready to completely abandon newspapers and magazines just yet, according to a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center and published on Wednesday on the organization’s website.

"The consumption of print periodical publications (newspapers, magazines) has considerably dropped during the last few years. If in 2014, 77% regularly read them, then by 2017 that number came to just 55%," the report says. More than three-fourths of Russians (79%) continue to say that they are not ready to fully abandon print publications in favor of internet media.

Read also

Poll shows most Russians satisfied with life and domestic atmosphere

According to the pollster, Russians more frequently opt for electronic media versions instead of print ones to read an interesting article. That is how 47% of respondents felt in 2017 (up from 29% in 2013). In 2013, 58% of those polled preferred print versions of newspapers and magazines, but that figure slipped to 46% in 2017.

"The consumption of news is gradually and stably moving over to digital media channels. Moreover, in contrast to the older generation that is not ready to completely abandon printed sources, younger audiences and urban residents more frequently tend to go to instant digital platforms to get news. Traditional magazines and newspapers on the internet are being less frequently used for consuming information, which is a noticeable trend. Our compatriots more frequently choose search engines, integrators and messengers to navigate the information flow," Director General of the Public Opinion Research Center Konstantin Abramov said, commenting on the survey results.

The household opinion survey by the state-run pollster was conducted on October 23-24, 2017, among a random national sample of 1,200 adults. The margin of sampling error does not exceed 3.5% with a 95% probability.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Harbin’s ice sculpture festival carves out winter wonderland
10
Time-honored Orthodox Christmas customs: carolling and fortune telling
15
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
2
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
3
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
4
Russia to stand up for viability of Iran nuclear deal — Lavrov
5
Chief of Russia’s General Staff discusses Syria with US counterpart
6
UAV attack causes no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria
7
Rosatom keeps uranium mining flat at 3,000 tonnes in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама